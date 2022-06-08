  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Board, RBSE Announces Class 5, 8 Results 2022

Rajasthan Board, RBSE Announces Class 5, 8 Results 2022

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: The students can check the RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 on the official website- rajresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 1:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Board RBSE To Announce 5th, 8th Results 2022 Today
Rajasthan RBSE To Announce Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Tomorrow
Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 31: Official
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: Over 10 Lakh Students Await Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result
Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Dates Likely To Be Announced On May 23: Official
Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear
Rajasthan Board, RBSE Announces Class 5, 8 Results 2022
Check RBSE 5th, 8th results 2022 at rajresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results of Class 5, 8 exams 2022 on Wednesday, June 8. A total of students passed in the Class 5 exam, while in the Class 8 exam 2022, the total number of successful students are . The pass percentage in the Class 5 exam was, while per cent students successfully cleared the Class 8 exam. Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results Live Updates

Latest: To get Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result Alerts and Direct Link via SMS/Email, Click HERE
Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

The students can check the RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 on the official website- rajresults.nic.in. A total of 12.63 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 exam, and 14.53 lakh candidates took the Class 8 exam. Both the exams were held from April 27 to May 17.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The students can check the RBSE 5th, 8th results on the official website- rajresults.nic.in using log-in credentials. To check Class 5, 8 results 2022, use registration number, roll number. Class 5, 8 results 2022 will appear on the screen, take a print out/ hard copy for further references.

The Rajasthan Board will soon announce the results for Class 10 exam, which is expected by next week, June 19. RBSE has already announced the results for Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay, Science, Commerce exams. The pass percentage in RBSE Science, Commerce and Arts were 97.53 per cent, 96.53 per cent and 96.33 per cent respectively.

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Board Results RBSE Class 8 result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Declares 5th, 8th Results
Live | RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Declares 5th, 8th Results
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Mahresult.nic.in Link Activated For MSBSHSE 12th Result
Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Mahresult.nic.in Link Activated For MSBSHSE 12th Result
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link Here
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Delayed; Know Timings
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Delayed; Know Timings
Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 HSC Result 2022
Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 HSC Result 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................