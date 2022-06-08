Rajasthan Board, RBSE Announces Class 5, 8 Results 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 5th, 8th results 2022 at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results of Class 5, 8 exams 2022 on Wednesday, June 8. A total of students passed in the Class 5 exam, while in the Class 8 exam 2022, the total number of successful students are . The pass percentage in the Class 5 exam was, while per cent students successfully cleared the Class 8 exam. Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results Live Updates

The students can check the RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 on the official website- rajresults.nic.in. A total of 12.63 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 exam, and 14.53 lakh candidates took the Class 8 exam. Both the exams were held from April 27 to May 17.

The students can check the RBSE 5th, 8th results on the official website- rajresults.nic.in using log-in credentials. To check Class 5, 8 results 2022, use registration number, roll number. Class 5, 8 results 2022 will appear on the screen, take a print out/ hard copy for further references.

The Rajasthan Board will soon announce the results for Class 10 exam, which is expected by next week, June 19. RBSE has already announced the results for Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay, Science, Commerce exams. The pass percentage in RBSE Science, Commerce and Arts were 97.53 per cent, 96.53 per cent and 96.33 per cent respectively.