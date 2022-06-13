Image credit: shutterstock.com RBSE 10th Result 2022 available now

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) on Monday, June 13 announced the result of Class 10 exam 2022. The girls have outshone boys in the Class 10 exam, the pass percentage of the girls was 84.38 per cent, while the pass percentage of the male students was 81.62 per cent. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 10th exam was 82.89 per cent. The students can check the Class 10 exam result 2022 on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2022 Class 10 Live Updates

RBSE class 10 result 2022 - Direct Link

A total of 10.91 lakh (10,91,088) students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exam conducted from March 31 to April 26, 2022. To check Class 10 result 2022 on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, candidates need to click on RBSE 10th result 2022 link. Enter your roll number and registration number, RBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download RBSE scorecard, take a print out of the same for future references.

Meanwhile, in the senior secondary, Class 12 exam result 2022 announced earlier, the pass percentage stream-wise was above 90 per cent.. The pass percentage in 12th Arts was 96.33 per cent, Science- 97.53 per cent, Commerce- 96.53 per cent.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56 per cent. The girls have also outperformed boys in 2021, the pass percentage of girls was 99.62 per cent, boys- 99.51 per cent.

The Class 10 result 2022 is also available on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.