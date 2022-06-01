Image credit: shutterstock.com RBSE 12th result declared

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the results of Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations 2022. A total of 97.53 per cent students passed in the 12th Science, while 96.53 per cent students cleared the 12th Commerce. The Senior Secondary Science, Commerce exam results 2022 are available at the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Rajasthan Board 2022 Class 12th Science, Commerce Results Live Updates

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Over 2.5 lakh students appeared in the 12th Science, Commerce exams, 2.3 lakh (2,32,005) students took the Class 12 Science and 27,339 students appeared in 12th Commerce.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The students can check the 12th Science, Commerce exam results 2022 through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Use log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. RBSE 12th Science, Commerce exam results 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Last year, the pass percentage in the RBSE 12th exam was 99.19 per cent. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass the RBSE 12th exams.