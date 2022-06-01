Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 declared

RBSE 12th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has announced the RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results 2022 today, June 1. The Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022 has been declared at 2 pm on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, a total of 96.53 per cent students cleared the RBSE 12th Science exam, while the pass percentage of 12th Commerce recorded at 97.53 per cent. To check the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth. RBSE result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. Rajasthan Board 2022 Class 12th Science, Commerce Results Live Updates

This year, over 2.5 lakh students appeared in the Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 concluded in April. A total of 2,32,005 candidates appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Science exam, while a total of 27,339 students took the Class 12 Commerce exam 2022.

To pass the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams, students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the RBSE compartment exam.

RBSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results" link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, over 99 per cent students cleared the RBSE Class 12 exam successfully. While, the overall pass percentage for Science and Commerce streams was 91.96 per cent and 94.49 per cent, respectively in 2020.