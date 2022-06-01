Image credit: shutterstock.com How to check RBSE 12th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022: The Rajasthan board result for Class 12 Science and Commerce streams will be declared at 2 pm today, June 1. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) which administers Class 12 exams will announce the Rajasthan board results. Candidates who appeared for the exams between March 24 and April 26 can access their Rajasthan board results at the official website of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As many as 2,32,005 Class 12 Science students and 27,339 Class 12 Commerce students await RBSE 12th results. Rajasthan Board Result Live Updates

To download and access the Class 12 RBSE board Science and Commerce results, students will be required to use their BSER exam roll numbers as mentioned on the Rajasthan board admit card and dates of birth on the Rajasthan board result login window.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check the result

Visit the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the result link,' RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result' On the next login window, enter details including roll number and registration number Submit and download RBSE 12th Result 2022

Last year, BSER Class 12 results were also available via SMS. To access 12th RBSE result 2022 name wise students can use the SMS service and download the results.

For Science stream, type RJ12S <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

For Commerce stream, type RJ12C <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

The board last year declared the BSER results of Class 12 on July 24. Due to the ongoing Covid menace last year, Class 12 Rajasthan board examination had to be cancelled. The RBSE result, therefore, was prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. Over 99 per cent students have been declared passed in RBSE 12th result last year. In the Science stream, the pass percentage stood at 99.52 per cent, while in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage last year was 99.73 per cent.