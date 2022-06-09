Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 10th result 2022 at rajresults.nic.in

Rajresults.nic.in 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10 exam on Friday, June 10. Sources in RBSE told Careers360 that BSER is waiting for the confirmation from the Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla to announce the secondary exam result on Friday, June 10. "RBSE is expecting to get a confirmation by evening. The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced tomorrow if the minister agreed," as per the sources. Once announced, students can check the RBSE 10th result 2022 on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Declared Live

Over 10 lakh (10,91,088) students had enrolled for the RBSE Class 10 exam 2022 this year held between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Rajasthan Board Result

Visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in Click on the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result link On the next login window, students will be required to enter details including roll number and registration number RBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download RBSE 10th scorecard, and print a copy of the same for future references.

The Rajasthan Board earlier announced the results for 12th Science, Commerce, Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay exams 2022. The pass percentage in Science was 97.53 per cent, Commerce- 96.53 per cent, Arts- 96.33 per cent. The board also announced the results for Class 5, 8 exams 2022 on Wednesday, June 8.

Last year, the Class 10 result 2022 was announced on July 30, and the overall pass percentage was 99.56 per cent. The students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to get pass in the secondary exam.