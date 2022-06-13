Check details on RBSE 10th Result 2022

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today at 3 PM. The Rajasthan Board 10th results will be announced by the state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. Once announced, the RBSE Class 10 results will be available on the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

Candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the RBSE Class 10 result 2022. This year, more than 10 lakh (10,91,088) candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exam. The Rajasthan 10th board exam were held from March 31 to April 26.

In order to get a passing certificate from Rajasthan Board, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in BSER Class 10 exam. Candidates who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will need to appear for the compartment exams.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Candidates should visit the official websites-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, "RBSE 10th result"

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The RBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, The Rajasthan Board announced the Class 10 result on July 30. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.56 per cent.