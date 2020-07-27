Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 10th Result 2020 To be announced tomorrow at 4 pm

RBSE 10th result 2020 will be declared tomorrow, July 28, 2020. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra informed on social media that RBSE Class 10 result 2020 will be declared at 4 pm. Soon after the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their individual results from the official website.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both conduct of Class 10 final exam and the declaration of results in Rajasthan. The board exams were scheduled from March 12 to March 24.

However, due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, RBSE could not conduct some papers of Class 10 board examination, including Information Technology, Electronics and Hardware, and Mathematics as per schedule. These papers were postponed and finally conducted on June 29 and June 30.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result: List Of Official Websites

After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their Rajasthan board Class 10 result from the official websites, rbseresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets or admit cards handy to check RBSE 10th result as they will be required to use their roll number and other information mentioned in the admit card as login credentials.

Apart from the official website, different private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net may also host the Rajasthan board Class 10 results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results only from an official source for authenticity.

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Name Wise

To check individual Rajasthan board 10th result, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to any of the official websites mentioned below. Click on the “RBSE 10th Result 2020” link. Key in the required details and view result in the next page.

RBSE has already announced Class 12 board results for all the streams. This year, the overall pass percentage of Science, Commerce and Arts streams are at 91.96 per cent, 94.49 per cent and 90.7 per cent respectively.