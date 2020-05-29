  • Home
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) 10th, 12th Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon; Exams In June

RBSE Board Exam 2020: Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced that remaining board exams will be conducted in June.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 29, 2020 11:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced that remaining Rajasthan Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted in June. RBSE 10th, 12th exam dates will be released soon by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, or RBSE.

The decision has been taken in a meeting between of education department and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mr. Dostara informed.

“Today, a meeting was conducted between the education department and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, where it has been decided that remaining exams of Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in June. Timetables will be released soon,” Mr. Dostara said on social media.

This year 11,79,830 candidates have registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam. The exams were scheduled to be held till April 3.

Class 10 board exams started on March 12 and were scheduled to end on March 24. However, the exams had been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 8,65,895 candidates appeared for RBSE Class 10 exams this year.

