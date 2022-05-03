Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Likely To Be Announced This Month: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10, 12 examinations 2022 were concluded on April 26, and the evaluation process for both the intermediate and high school exams are ongoing. According to the RBSE official, the Class 10, 12 results are likely to be announced by the month-end. "The board has just started the evaluation process, the students can expect their 10th, 12th results 2022 by the last week of May. If delayed, the result will be announced in June," the official told Careers360.

Over 20 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams which was held between March 24 to April 26. The Class 10, 12 results once released will be available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in overall and each paper to pass the Class 10, 12 exams.

Last year, the Class 10, 12 results 2021 were announced in July. A total of 80.63 per cent of students passed in the Class 10 exam successfully, while the pass percentage for the 12th Science stream was 91.96 per cent, Commerce- 94.49 per cent, Arts- 90.70 per cent.

The Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th exams were held smoothly without any reports of paper leak, cheating. However, there were huge controversies over the Class 12 Political Science paper as six questions in the paper were related to the Congress party. The questions asked were- "The general election of 1971 proved to be an election for the re-establishment of the Congress. Explain this statement" and "Who gave the slogan of Garibi Hatao". The others were "Briefly discuss the Congress as a social and ideological alliance", "How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections", "Which party dominated the first three general elections in India" and "Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 general election and what mandate did it get".

For details on Rajasthan board exams, please visit the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.