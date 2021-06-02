Rajasthan Board (RBSE) 10th, 12th Exams Cancelled, Evaluation Criteria Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2021 cancelled (representational)

RBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2021: Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams Conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has been cancelled, Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra has said. Rajasthan’s decision to cancel board exams came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) announcement to scrap Class 12 final exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Evaluation criteria for these students will be announced soon, the minister said.

In view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid-19, it has been decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in the meeting of Rajasthan Council of Ministers today in the interest of students. A decision regarding the marking scheme will be taken soon,” Mr Dotasara tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की आशंकाओं को देखते हुए छात्रहित में आज राजस्थान मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 और 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का फ़ैसला लिया गया है। मार्किंग के संबंध में जल्द फ़ैसला लिया जाएगा। @rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 2, 2021

Scheduled to begin in May, Rajasthan board 10th, 12th exams were postponed in April after a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. The state government had also promoted students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 to the next higher classes without exams, amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, former CM Vasundhara Raje had called for cancellation of RBSE board exams.

“Considering the feelings of the teachers and family members of the students, RBSE should take an appropriate decision on examinations at the earliest,” Ms Raje said.

“Irrespective of the health of the students during the stressful times of Covid, students cannot be forced to appear for the exam,” she added.