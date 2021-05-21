RBSE Rajasthan board exam 2021: No decision yet, says official (representational)

RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th board exam 2021: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is yet to take a decision on Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Exams for these students were postponed earlier, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government is yet to take a final decision on whether the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will either be cancelled or postponed further.

Refuting rumors on new exam dates, a board official said the state government is yet to decide on board exams. “The government has not decided a date yet. We don’t know who is spreading all these false rumours,” an RBSE official told NDTV.

Earlier slated to begin in May, Rajasthan board exams were postponed in April after a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

“In view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Rajasthan Government has taken an important decision. It has postponed the Class 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer,” Mr Gehlot tweeted in April.

Mr Gehlot had also announced promotion without exam for Classes 8, 9, and 11. Prior to that, the state government had promoted students in Classes 1-6.

When taken, a decision regarding Rajasthan 10th, 12th board exam is likely to be announced on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan’s decision to postpone 10th, 12th board exams came soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education's announcement. CBSE, in April, announced promotion without exam for Class 10 students and postponed Class 12 exams. The central board will take a decision for Class 12 students in June.