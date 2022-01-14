Rajasthan Board Postpones Class 12 RBSE 2022 Practical Exams Amid Covid

RBSE board Class 12 practical exams postponed

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has postponed the Class 12 practical exams. The Class 12 Practical exams were slated to be held from January 17. The new dates will be announced later, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla, state Education Minister said. The decision to postpone the exams has been taken considering the rise in the number of Covid active cases.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

“The practical examinations of class 12th which are going to start from January 17 in the state have been postponed till further orders,” the Education Minister in his social media post said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“Due to the increasing corona infection, 25 districts in the state have come under the Red Zone. In view of these circumstances and on the advice of experts, this decision has been taken,” he added.

In the present situation, Dr Kalla said, more important than conducting practical examinations is to protect children from corona infection.

After a proper review of the circumstances, a decision would be taken regarding the conduct of practical examinations for the training of children, Rajasthan Education Minister added.

RBSE will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from March 3, following Covid guidelines. Date sheets for these exams are likely to be released in the first week of February, RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta told Careers360 earlier. Amid the second wave of Covid, RBSE did not conduct board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. It devised an alternative scheme to assess students and declare their results.