Rajasthan Board Extends Last Dates For Schools To Upload Class 10, 12 Marks

BSER has also extended the deadline for schools, conducting Class 12th practical exams. Earlier scheduled to end on July 8, now schools can take the practical exams for the board exam students till July 10.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 7, 2021 7:52 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has extended the last date for schools to upload Class 10 and Class 12 marks. The schools were earlier directed to upload Class 10 theory marks by July 12 and Class 12 theory marks by July 7. However, due to technical reasons, some schools unable to upload marks in the stipulated time can now upload the marks of the theory exams for students of Class 10 by July 15 and Class 12 by July 10.

The board has also extended the deadline for schools, conducting Class 12th practical exams. Earlier scheduled to end on July 8, now schools can take the practical exams for the board exam students till July 10.

“In response to the information received over the telephone from schools, the number of students in the schools is high,” a BSER statement issued in this regard said adding that the lack of examiners in agricultural science and other subjects is also creating the delay in conducting the board practical exams.

The Rajasthan board on June 2 had cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. BSER has not announced Rajasthan result date yet.

While announcing the cancellation news, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said: “In view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid, it has been decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in the meeting of Rajasthan Council of Ministers today in the interest of students.”

Scheduled to begin in May, Rajasthan board 10th and 12th exams were postponed on April 15 after a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

