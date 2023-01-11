Rajasthan Board Exam Date 2023: RBSE 10th, 12th Time Table Soon At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th, 12th time table 2023 likely to release soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 time table 2023 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the RBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 through the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan board is likely to conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 in the month of March.

This year, the RBSE will conduct the 2023 final examination with 100 per cent syllabus. As per the revised examination scheme, the Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 paper pattern will remain the same. However, choice in the question paper should be limited to long answer questions only and there will be no option for short answer questions.

RBSE Class 10,12 Time Table 2023: Steps To Download