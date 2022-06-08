Rajasthan Board Declares RBSE Class 5, 8 Results; Direct Link Here
RBSE Board 2022 Class 5, 8 Result: The RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022 Rajasthan board has been announced for over 27.16 lakh students.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 5 and Class 8 results has been announced today, June 8. The RBSE 5th, 8th results 2022 are available on the Rajasthan Board official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To access the RBSE 2022 Class 5 and Class 8 results, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8 Live Updates
The RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022 Rajasthan board has been announced for over 27.16 lakh students. While around 12.63 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 8 exam 2022. The Class 8 exams were held between April 17 and May 17. Around 14.53 lakh students appeared for RBSE Board Class 5 this year. The Class 5 exam was conducted from April 27 to May 17.
RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Direct Link
RBSE Result 2022 Class 5, 8: Steps To Check
- Visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
- Click on RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022 link
- Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
- RBSE result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download the RBSE result 2022, take a print out for further references