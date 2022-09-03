Rajasthan Board Declares RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary 2022 Exam Results

  • Home
RBSE Supplementary Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the supply exams can check the supplementary exam results of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 3, 2022 9:41 am IST

New Delhi:

The Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results of the Rajasthan Board has been declared on Friday, September 2. Candidates who appeared for the supply exams can check the supplementary exam results of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To check the Rajasthan board supplementary exams 2022 Class 10, 12 results, candidates will have to use their BSER 10th,12th supplementary exam roll numbers.

RBSE announced the board’s Class 10 BSER results on June 13. Out of the total 10,36,626 students who registered for the RBSE Class 10th exams, as many as 8,77,849, or 82.89 per cent, students qualified BSER 10th exams. The exam conducting body had allowed the students who could not qualify the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams to appear for supplementary exams. The Class 12th BSER exam result was declared on June 6.

Rajasthan Supplementary Exams Result -- Direct Link

How To Check RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2022

  • Visit the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

  • Click on the link of the designated supplementary result 2022 link

  • Enter roll numbers in the login window

  • Submit and access the RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result 2022

RBSE results
