Image credit: Result website RBSE 12th Arts result 2022 declared

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 12 Arts result 2022 has been announced today, June 6. The RBSE 12th Arts result was announced by the Rajasthan Board administrator LN Mantri. The RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 has been declared on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To check and download the 12th Arts result, candidates will need to click on the RBSE Arts result link. Enter their log-in credentials. BSER 12th Arts result will appear on the screen. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

A total of 96.59 per cent regular candidates cleared the RBSE 12th Arts exam this year. The pass percentage of the private students was recorded at 40.27 per cent. The overall pass percentage of girl candidates was 97.21 per cent. While a total of 95.44 per cent boys cleared the RBSE 12th Arts exam 2022 successfully.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Along with the Arts result 2022, the Rajasthan Board has also declared the RBSE Varishtha Upadhyay result. The pass percentage of Varishtha Upadhyay exam was recorded at 94.99 per cent.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Steps To Check

Go to the official BSER website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the "RBSE Class 12 Arts result" link on the homepage

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

THE BSER 12th Arts result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Direct Link

The board has already announced the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results on June 1. A total of 96.53 per cent students cleared the RBSE 12th Science exam 2022, while the pass percentage of the Rajasthan 12th board Commerce exam was recorded at 97.53 per cent.

To get a passing certificate from Rajasthan BSER, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the 12th compartment exam.