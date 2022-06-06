  • Home
  • Education
  • RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Available At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Websites To Check

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Available At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Websites To Check

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2022 has been announced today, June 6. A total of 96.59 per cent regular candidates cleared the RBSE 12th Arts exam this year.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 1:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
RBSE 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Board Arts Result Available Now
Rajasthan Board Announces Class 12 Arts 2022 Exam Result
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Today; Check Details
Rajasthan Board To Announce RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Tomorrow
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 By June 15: Websites, How To Check
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Available At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Websites To Check
RBSE 12th Arts result 2022 declared
Image credit: Result website
New Delhi:

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 12 Arts result 2022 has been announced today, June 6. The RBSE 12th Arts result was announced by the Rajasthan Board administrator LN Mantri. The RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 has been declared on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To check and download the 12th Arts result, candidates will need to click on the RBSE Arts result link. Enter their log-in credentials. BSER 12th Arts result will appear on the screen. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

A total of 96.59 per cent regular candidates cleared the RBSE 12th Arts exam this year. The pass percentage of the private students was recorded at 40.27 per cent. The overall pass percentage of girl candidates was 97.21 per cent. While a total of 95.44 per cent boys cleared the RBSE 12th Arts exam 2022 successfully.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Along with the Arts result 2022, the Rajasthan Board has also declared the RBSE Varishtha Upadhyay result. The pass percentage of Varishtha Upadhyay exam was recorded at 94.99 per cent.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official BSER website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the "RBSE Class 12 Arts result" link on the homepage
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  • THE BSER 12th Arts result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Direct Link

The board has already announced the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results on June 1. A total of 96.53 per cent students cleared the RBSE 12th Science exam 2022, while the pass percentage of the Rajasthan 12th board Commerce exam was recorded at 97.53 per cent.

To get a passing certificate from Rajasthan BSER, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the 12th compartment exam.

Click here for more Education News
RBSE 12th results RBSE Class 12 Results

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Board Arts Result Available Now
Live | RBSE 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Board Arts Result Available Now
AP SSC Result 2022 Live: BSEAP AP 10th Results Declared At Bse.ap.gov.in, Official Website Link
Live | AP SSC Result 2022 Live: BSEAP AP 10th Results Declared At Bse.ap.gov.in, Official Website Link
Rajasthan Board Announces Class 12 Arts 2022 Exam Result
Rajasthan Board Announces Class 12 Arts 2022 Exam Result
Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Result 2022 Declared
Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Result 2022 Declared
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................