Rajasthan Board Declares Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Class 10 Supplementary Exam: RBSE has declared the Class 10th supplementary exam result today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Class 10 supplementary exam result of the Rajasthan Board has been declared today, October 7. Candidates can check the supplementary exam results of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who took the Rajasthan board supplementary exams between September 3 and September 12, can access their BSER 10th supplementary result 2020 using the roll numbers.
RBSE had announced the board’s Class 10 results on July 28. Out of the total 11,52,201 students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10th exams, 80.63 per cent students qualified BSER 10th exams. The pass percentage of girls this year, 81.41%, was slightly higher than that of boys, 78.99%. The exam conducting body had allowed the students who could not qualify the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams to appear for supplementary exams. The rajasthan board supplementary exams were held from September 3 to September 12.
Rajasthan Supplementary Exams Result -- Direct Link
To Check RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2020
Visit the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the link of ‘Secondary Class 10 RBSE Supplementary Result 2020’ link.
Enter roll numbers in the login window
Submit and access the RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020