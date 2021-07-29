Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10th Results Tomorrow: Reports

Rajasthan Class 10 results tomorrow

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the results of the cancelled Class 10th exams tomorrow, July 30. The Class 10th results BSER board will be declared as per alternative result formula. To arrive at the results, the performances in the past two years of the students will be considered. As soon as the results are announced, students will be able to check their BSER results at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Class 10 result will be based on results of exams held in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10. Forty five per cent weightage will be given to the final exam of Class 8, 25 per cent weightage will be given to Class 9 final exam, and 10 per cent will be from Class 10.

For the 10 per cent weightage of Class 10, it will be up to schools how they award marks to students.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Download

Go to official websites of BSER -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Login and download the result

Students who remain dissatisfied with their results will get the chance to appear for an optional exam to improve their scores. The optional exams will be held when the situation becomes conducive. For candidates who take the optional exam, their performance in that exam will be considered final.