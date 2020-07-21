Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2020 Likely Today At Rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 Will Likely Be Available On rajresults.nic.in Today

The RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 will likely be available on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, or BSER today. Students can access the Class 12th Arts results by using the details mentioned in the RBSE Class 12th admit cards including roll numbers and registration numbers. Along with the official websites of RBSE-- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the BSER Class 12 Arts result 2020 will also be available at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

To access the RBSE Class 12 Arts results on the private portals, students have to first register with their names, roll numbers and mobile phone numbers at the websites. However, for authentication, students can tally and verify the Rajasthan board Arts results 2020 from the official sources.

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of RBSE -- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated BSER Class 12th Arts result link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials as required in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the Class 12 Arts result 2020 Rajasthan board

Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Result And COVID-19

All the papers of RBSE Class 12 exams could not be held as per schedule due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and had to be postponed. The board, however, conducted the remaining papers from June 18 to June 30, 2020.

The board has already declared the Class 12th Science and Commerce results. The overall pass percentage in the Science stream was 91.96 per cent and in Commerce stream was 94.49 per cent.







