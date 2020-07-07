Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2020 Tomorrow

RBSE 12th Science Results Tomorrow

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, will release the Class 12th Science results tomorrow at 4 pm. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a social media post has confirmed the date and time of RBSE 12th Science results 2020. The Rajasthan board 12th result 2020 science will be announced from Ajmer and will be updated in the official website of RBSE -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As many as 11,79,830 students had registered for the Rajasthan board Class 12th exams in all the streams combined - Arts, Science and Commerce. Last year, the Science and Commerce results were declared together. A total of 2,57,719 students had written the Class 12 Science exam last year. The overall pass percentage was 92.88 percent.

Students can access the Class 12th RBSE Science results by using the roll numbers mentioned in the RBSE Class 10 admit cards.

Along with the official website of RBSE, the Rajasthan board Science results will also be declared on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Students accessing the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science results from private portals have to register in advance with exam roll numbers, names, email addresses and phone numbers. However, students must cross-check their results with official sources.

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Results

STEP 1: Go to the official website of RBSE -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

STEP 2: Click the designated link designated for Rajasthan board Class 12 Science results

STEP 3: Insert the roll number and other required information

STEP 4: Submit and view the Class 12th RBSE Science result

Students can also take the supplementary examination if they do not qualify the RBSE Class 12th Science exams. The details regarding application for RBSE Science supplementary exams and schedule will be decided later and updated in the official website.