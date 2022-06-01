Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022 By June 15: RBSE Official

RBSE 12th Arts result by June 15

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Arts result by June 15. Rajasthan board official LN Mantri while announcing the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results today confirmed the BSER Arts result expected date. The Rajasthan board Class 12th Arts exams were held from March 24 to April 26. The board has declared the Rajasthan board 12th Class Science and Commerce results today, June 1. Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Science and Commerce results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

In the BSER results of Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations 97.53 per cent students have qualified Class 12th Science exam and 96.53 per cent students have cleared RBSE 12th Commerce. The pass percentage this year has decreased.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Last year, RBSE Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams were announced on the same date -- July 24. The board last year declared the BSER results of Class 12 on July 24. Due to the ongoing Covid menace last year, Class 12 Rajasthan board examination had to be cancelled. The RBSE result, therefore, was prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. Over 99 per cent students have been declared passed in RBSE 12th result last year. In the Science stream, the pass percentage stood at 99.52 per cent, while in the Commerce and Arts streams, the pass percentage last year was 99.73 per cent and 99.97 per cent.