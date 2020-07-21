Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2020: More Than 8 Lakh Students Await RBSE Class 10 Results

RBSE Class 10 Results Soon

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, or RBSE, will announce the Class 10 results soon. More than eight lakh students had registered for the RBSE Class 10 board exams this year. Rajasthan board results will be published on the official website of RBSE -- rajresults.nic.in and some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The RBSE board Class 10 exams were scheduled between March 12 and March 24. All the papers of RBSE Class 10th could not be conducted as per schedule due to the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 including vocational subjects -- Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics were later held on June 29 and June 30.

The education board had set a deadline for each evaluator to complete the evaluation of papers within 10 days.

RBSE had already announced the RBSE Class 12 results for all the streams. The overall pass percentage of Science, Commerce and Arts stood at 91.96 per cent, 94.49 per cent and 90.7 per cent respectively. Students could download their mark sheets on the day of result from the official website of the board. However, the original documents including pass certificates and mark sheets supporting the RBSE Class 12th results are yet to be distributed by the board.