  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Out; RBSE 2023 Complete Time Tables Here

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Out; RBSE 2023 Complete Time Tables Here

RBSE 2023 Exams: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets for the 2023 annual exams.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 13, 2023 10:05 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Board Exam Date 2023: RBSE 10th, 12th Time Table Soon At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2023 Syllabus Out At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board To Conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 With 100% Syllabus
Rajasthan Board Declares RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary 2022 Exam Results
Rajasthan State Open School RSOS Announces 10th, 12th Results 2022, How To Check
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: 96.33% Students Pass; Girls Perform Better
Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Out; RBSE 2023 Complete Time Tables Here
BSER Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 datesheets out
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets for the 2023 annual exams. While the Class 10 RBSE board examination will start on March 16 and will continue till April 11, 2023, the Class 12 BSER board 2023 exams will be conducted from March 9 to April 12. The time duration of the Rajasthan board Class 10 and 12 exams is from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. The Rajasthan board official social media handle has made the Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets available.

Don't Miss: RBSE Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Latest: RBSE Class 12 All Subject Syllabus 2023. Check Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now
Recommended: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is holding the Class 10 and Class 12 exams with 100 per cent of BSER syllabus, unlike last year when it was held on a reduced syllabus to accommodate the students affected by the hindrances amid Covid lockdowns. “By canceling the 30 per cent cut in the syllabus in the 2022 examination, 100 per cent syllabus should be implemented in all subjects in Class 10th and 12th for 2023 examination,” an RBSE statement said earlier.

RBSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet

March 16, 2023

English

March 21, 2023

Hindi

March 25, 2023

Social Science

March 29, 2023

Science

April 3, 2023

Mathematics

April 8, 2023

Third Language

April 11, 2023

Food Processing, Tourism and Hospitality, Banking, Financial Service and Insurance, etc

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MCC Warns Medical Aspirants Of ‘Fake’ Notice On NEET UG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Admission Date
MCC Warns Medical Aspirants Of ‘Fake’ Notice On NEET UG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Admission Date
JEE Main 2023 Application Form Correction Window Open; Editable Fields, Key Points
JEE Main 2023 Application Form Correction Window Open; Editable Fields, Key Points
Swaminarayan Tradition May Have Motivated Prime Minister To Bring NEP: Union Education Minister
Swaminarayan Tradition May Have Motivated Prime Minister To Bring NEP: Union Education Minister
JMI Vice-Chancellor Requests President Murmu To Grant ‘Institute of Eminence’ Status To The University
JMI Vice-Chancellor Requests President Murmu To Grant ‘Institute of Eminence’ Status To The University
JNU Very Good At Writing History On Falsified Foundations, Tamil Nadu 'Most Hinduised' State: Vice-Chancellor
JNU Very Good At Writing History On Falsified Foundations, Tamil Nadu 'Most Hinduised' State: Vice-Chancellor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................