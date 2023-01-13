Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Out; RBSE 2023 Complete Time Tables Here

BSER Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 datesheets out

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets for the 2023 annual exams. While the Class 10 RBSE board examination will start on March 16 and will continue till April 11, 2023, the Class 12 BSER board 2023 exams will be conducted from March 9 to April 12. The time duration of the Rajasthan board Class 10 and 12 exams is from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. The Rajasthan board official social media handle has made the Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets available.

Don't Miss: RBSE Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Latest: RBSE Class 12 All Subject Syllabus 2023. Check Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Recommended: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is holding the Class 10 and Class 12 exams with 100 per cent of BSER syllabus, unlike last year when it was held on a reduced syllabus to accommodate the students affected by the hindrances amid Covid lockdowns. “By canceling the 30 per cent cut in the syllabus in the 2022 examination, 100 per cent syllabus should be implemented in all subjects in Class 10th and 12th for 2023 examination,” an RBSE statement said earlier.

RBSE Class 10 Exam Datesheet