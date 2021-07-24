Rajasthan Board Announces Class 12th Science, Arts, Commerce Results

Rajasthan Class 12th results declared at rajresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the results of the cancelled Class 12th BSER exams today. The Class 12th RBSE board has been declared for Science, Arts and Commerce. Students can check the Class 12th BSER results at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Class 12th result has been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

The overall pass percentage in Class 12th RBSE Science results this year is 99.52 per cent, for Arts it is 99.19 per cent, while it is 99.73 per cent for Commerce.

To allot marks at the Class 12 theory exam papers, students’ performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration. For Class 12 theory, while 40 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 final exam, 20 per cent will be allotted to Class 11 final exam, and for Class 12, the percentage will be 20 per cent, which will be decided by schools.

Last year, the overall pass percentage among the Science Stream students was 91.96 per cent, and it was 93.10 per cent students in Arts stream.

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download