Rajasthan Board Announces Class 12 Arts 2022 Exam Result

RBSE 12th Arts Result: As many as 6,52,610 students appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam this year. Along with the Rajasthan board 12th Arts result, the RBSE has also declared the Class 12 Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 12:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the Class 12 Arts exam result today, June 6. The administrator LN Mantri has announced the RBSE 12th Arts result. Students will be able to download and access the RBSE 12th Arts results at the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As many as 6,52,610 students appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam this year. Along with the Rajasthan board 12th Arts result, the RBSE has also declared the Class 12 Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022. RBSE Class 12 Arts Result LIVE

The board has already declared the Class 12th Science and Commerce results. This year, a total of 96.53 per cent students have cleared the RBSE 12th Science exam and 97.53 per cent students have qualified the RBSE 12th Commerce exams.

The Rajasthan 12th Arts exam result last year was declared on July 24. The overal pass percentage in RBSE Arts exam Class 12 last year stood at 99.19 per cent. In the RBSE 12th Arts Result last year released on Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and Rajresults.nic.in, 99.41 per cent girls, 99.67 per cent boys passed exams.

rajasthan class 12 result

