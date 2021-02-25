Rajasthan Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Details Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam time-table for the state board exams. The board exam schedule has been announced at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin from May 6, 2021, and will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Rajasthan board examinations will continue till May 27 and Class 12 exams will end on May 29, 2021. RBSE has also released the Class 10, 12 board exam dates for the deaf and mute students.

As per the Rajasthan board Class 10, Class 12 exam dates, the exams will be held between 8:30 am and 11:45 am. However, for deaf and mute students an additional one hour will be provided. The Rajasthan board Class 10 exams will start with the English paper on May 6.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet

The board examinations in all the states have undergone several changes due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. Several education boards including CBSE and other state boards have also reduced the syllabus for the upcoming board exams as a one-time measure considering the hardships the students have been facing during the pandemic.