  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Details Here

Rajasthan Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Details Here

Rajasthan Board 2021 Exam Dates: The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held from May 6, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 9:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Board Releases Reduced RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21; Direct Link
Rajasthan Board Declares Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 2020: Rajasthan Announces Dates for Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Declares Class 10 Board Exam Result: Live Updates
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys In Board Exams; Check Details
RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 Declared At Rajresults.nic.in
Rajasthan Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Details Here
Rajasthan Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Details Here
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam time-table for the state board exams. The board exam schedule has been announced at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin from May 6, 2021, and will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Rajasthan board examinations will continue till May 27 and Class 12 exams will end on May 29, 2021. RBSE has also released the Class 10, 12 board exam dates for the deaf and mute students.

As per the Rajasthan board Class 10, Class 12 exam dates, the exams will be held between 8:30 am and 11:45 am. However, for deaf and mute students an additional one hour will be provided. The Rajasthan board Class 10 exams will start with the English paper on May 6.

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet

The board examinations in all the states have undergone several changes due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. Several education boards including CBSE and other state boards have also reduced the syllabus for the upcoming board exams as a one-time measure considering the hardships the students have been facing during the pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education 10th Examination Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education 12th Examination RBSE Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Researchers Working On New Way To Develop More Effective Drugs Against HIV-AIDS
IIT Madras Researchers Working On New Way To Develop More Effective Drugs Against HIV-AIDS
Jammu And Kashmir Government, IIT Jammu Agree To Improve Quality Of Education
Jammu And Kashmir Government, IIT Jammu Agree To Improve Quality Of Education
DU Convocation On February 27; University Releases Guidelines For Students
DU Convocation On February 27; University Releases Guidelines For Students
Prime Minister To Virtually Inaugurate India Toy Fair On February 27
Prime Minister To Virtually Inaugurate India Toy Fair On February 27
Osmania University Declares BCA, MPharmacy Semester Results
Osmania University Declares BCA, MPharmacy Semester Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................