Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Date: Know When Students Can Expect RBSE Result

Rajasthan board 12th result date soon

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the RBSE 12th result 2022 date and time soon. The Rajasthan board held the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams between March 24 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. Around 10 lakh students had registered for the Rajasthan board Class 12 exams. As soon as the BSER results are declared, students can check their Class 12 Rajasthan board exam results on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Earlier on May 23, an RBSE official told Careers360 that the RBSE result dates have not been decided yet. “The Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce exam results 2022 can be announced in May," the RBSE official added.

Last year, the Rajasthan board declared the Class 12 RBSE result on July 24. Over 99 per cent students have been declared passed in RBSE 12th result last year. In the Science stream, the pass percentage stood at 99.52 per cent, while in the Arts and Commerce streams, the pass percentage last year was 99.97 per cent and 99.73 per cent. RBSE had to cancel the Class 12 board examination considering the ongoing Covid pandemic last year. The RBSE result, therefore, was prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check Result