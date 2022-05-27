  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Date: Know When Students Can Expect RBSE Result

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Date: Know When Students Can Expect RBSE Result

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: Earlier on May 23, an RBSE official told Careers360 that the RBSE result dates have not been decided yet. “The Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce exam results 2022 can be announced in May," the RBSE official added.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 27, 2022 1:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely This Month: Official
Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Likely To Be Announced This Month: Official
Rajasthan Board Releases Class 10, 12 RBSE Exam Schedules
Rajasthan Board Postpones Class 12 RBSE 2022 Practical Exams Amid Covid
RBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 99% Pass In Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results
Over 99% Students Pass RBSE 12th Result 2021 In All Streams
Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Date: Know When Students Can Expect RBSE Result
Rajasthan board 12th result date soon
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the RBSE 12th result 2022 date and time soon. The Rajasthan board held the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams between March 24 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. Around 10 lakh students had registered for the Rajasthan board Class 12 exams. As soon as the BSER results are declared, students can check their Class 12 Rajasthan board exam results on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Latest: To get Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result Alerts and Direct Link via SMS/Email, Click HERE
Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Earlier on May 23, an RBSE official told Careers360 that the RBSE result dates have not been decided yet. “The Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce exam results 2022 can be announced in May," the RBSE official added.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Last year, the Rajasthan board declared the Class 12 RBSE result on July 24. Over 99 per cent students have been declared passed in RBSE 12th result last year. In the Science stream, the pass percentage stood at 99.52 per cent, while in the Arts and Commerce streams, the pass percentage last year was 99.97 per cent and 99.73 per cent. RBSE had to cancel the Class 12 board examination considering the ongoing Covid pandemic last year. The RBSE result, therefore, was prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check Result

  1. Visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the result link,' RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result'
  3. On the next login window, students will be required to enter details including roll number and registration number
  4. Submit and download RBSE 12th Result 2022
Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Board Results RBSE Class 12 Results

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET 2022 Application Process Reopens Soon; Check Dates, How To Apply
KCET 2022 Application Process Reopens Soon; Check Dates, How To Apply
TS EAMCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Tomorrow; Details Here
TS EAMCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Tomorrow; Details Here
CUET PG 2022: How Candidates Can Apply At Common Service Centres
CUET PG 2022: How Candidates Can Apply At Common Service Centres
UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 In June; List Of Websites, How To Check, Details
UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 In June; List Of Websites, How To Check, Details
Gujarat Board 10th SSC, 12th HSC Arts, Commerce Result Dates Soon; Details On Grading System
Gujarat Board 10th SSC, 12th HSC Arts, Commerce Result Dates Soon; Details On Grading System
.......................... Advertisement ..........................