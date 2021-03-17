  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Assembly Passes Demand For Higher Education Grants

Rajasthan Assembly Passes Demand For Higher Education Grants

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said the state government's focus is on skill development and quality education.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 17, 2021 8:43 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Parliamentary Panel Asks Government To Plug Loopholes In Scholarship Schemes For Minorities
University Campuses Have No Longer Remained Inclusive Spaces: Shashi Tharoor
UGC Allows 14 Institutions To Offer Distance Learning Programmes Till 2025
National Immunisation Day 2021: Date, History, Significance, Facts
NEP Will Achieve Economic Growth For India: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan
Haryana Announces Free Education For Students Of Classes 9 To 12 In Government Schools
Rajasthan Assembly Passes Demand For Higher Education Grants
The Rajasthan Assembly passed the demand for grants for higher education by voice vote (Representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed the demand for grants for higher education by voice vote amid an uproar by the BJP over the phone-tapping row.

The opposition legislators stormed into the well of the House, staged a sit-in and shouted slogans against the government even as state Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati replied to a discussion over the issue.

The BJP legislators continued their dharna even after the House passed the demand for grants of more than Rs 370.60 billion by voice vote.

Mr Bhati said the state government's focus is on skill development and quality education.

The minister said in the past two years, Rajasthan's gross enrolment ratio in higher education has increased from 21.7 to about 25 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Exam Begins Soon; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2021 (March) Live Updates: Day 2 Exam Begins Soon; Paper Analysis, Students’ Reactions
Delhi Government Releasing Rs 28.24 Crores For Salaries Of DU Colleges' Staff
Delhi Government Releasing Rs 28.24 Crores For Salaries Of DU Colleges' Staff
Nagaland Decides To Allow Reopening Of Primary Schools
Nagaland Decides To Allow Reopening Of Primary Schools
Meghalaya Urged Centre To Allow State Bodies To Build Eklavya Schools: Education Minister
Meghalaya Urged Centre To Allow State Bodies To Build Eklavya Schools: Education Minister
COVID-19: Karnataka Minister Directs Officials To Act Against Schools Reopened For Classes 1 To 5
COVID-19: Karnataka Minister Directs Officials To Act Against Schools Reopened For Classes 1 To 5
.......................... Advertisement ..........................