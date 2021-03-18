  • Home
Rajasthan Approves Allowances For Students In Classes 1 To 12

The Rajasthan Department of Education has introduced allowances for the students studying in Classes 1 to 12 in state schools. There are separate schemes to give financial aid to the female school students.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 6:56 pm IST

The Rajasthan Department of Education has introduced allowances for the students studying in Classes 1 to 12 in state schools. There are separate schemes to give financial aid to the female school students. A total of four scholarships have been introduced at school-level to help the economical-weaker section and the differently-abled students.

A scholarship scheme named ‘Reader Allowance’ will be started for students of Classes 1 to 12 suffering from visual-impairment. They will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 250 for 10 months. The amount will be sanctioned by July or April.

The Class 1 to 12 students with special needs will be given a ‘travel allowance’ worth Rs 400 per month for a period of 6 months. This amount will be given for a period of five months from January to May.

The girls students with special need will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 200 applicable from July 2020 to April 2021.

The teachers helping students with special needs will get a monthly allowance of Rs 400 for a period of 6 months applicable from January 18 to May.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara
