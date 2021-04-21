Rajasthan Announces Summer Vacations For Schools From April 22 To June 6

Rajasthan announces summer vacations for schools

Rajasthan has announced summer vacations for all the schools from tomorrow. The summer break will continue till May 6. The Department of Education of Rajasthan announced “summer vacations from April 22 to May 6 for all the state and private schools”. This comes after the state government had imposed a 15 day lockdown and announced closure of all educational institutions till May 3.

The decision has been taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections among the students and teachers. The officials have asked the school teachers to remain in alert mode for COVID-19-related duties. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra shared the details about summer vacations.

The government had also imposed ‘Jan Anushasan Pakhwada’ (public discipline fortnight) for a period of 15 days. Teachers have been directed to work from home and prepare exam results. They have also been asked to stay in touch with the student and continue assessment through the Smile and Smile 2.0 online programmes.

In view of the increasing infections in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and announced direct promotion for Classes 8,9 and 11.

In Rajasthan, Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled for May. For Classes 9 and 11, the final exams were scheduled for April.