Rajasthan: 42 Government Primary Schools To Be Upgraded To Upper Primary Schools

As many as 42 Government Primary Schools of Rajasthan have been approved to be upgraded to Government Upper Primary Schools. The decision to approve upgrading the government primary schools in the state to upper primary schools has been made after considering the budget announcement for the year 2019-20.

While announcing the development, Minister of School Education Govind Singh Dotasra, in his social media handle said: “Acting on the budget announcement for the year 2019-20, today 42 government primary schools have been approved to be upgraded to government upper primary schools.”

वर्ष 2019-20 की बजट घोषणा पर अमल करते हुए आज 42 राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालयों को राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में क्रमोन्नत किये जाने की स्वीकृति दी गई है।

Primary schools including in Alwar, Dungarpur, Ganganagar Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, and Sirohi districts have been upgraded to upper primary schools. As many as six primary schools in Dholpur and seven in Sawai Madhopur districts have been upgraded to upper primary schools.

Recently, the Rajasthan Government has decided to establish a third Sainik School in the state in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.