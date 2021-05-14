Rajasthan 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021: Here’s What RBSE Said

BSER Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 exams

The Rajasthan Government has postponed the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Rajasthan board had scheduled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams for May. The board is yet to take a final decision on whether the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will either be cancelled, and or, postponed further. The postponement was in response to the unanticipated surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

While announcing the postponement news, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “In view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Rajasthan Government has taken an important decision. It has postponed the Class 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer.”

The Rajasthan Government has also decided to promote the students of Classes 8, 9, and 11 to the next higher classes without exams. The decision has been taken after a meeting between the Chief Minister and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Rajasthan’s decision to postpone board exams came soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education’s announcement on their exams. CBSE, this year, said Class 10 students will be promoted without exams and Class 12 final exams have been postponed. A decision on CBSE Class 12 exams will be taken on June 1.

The Rajasthan Government had earlier announced promotion of students without exam for Classes 1 to 7.

Rajasthan on Thursday witnessed a rise of 15,867 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 8,21,525 while 159 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,317.