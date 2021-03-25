Rajasthan Governor Stress On Need To Increase Representation Of Tribal Youths

  • Home
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given directions to do special work to increase the representation of tribal youths in engineering, medical and vocational courses and government services.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 25, 2021 9:30 am IST | Source: PTI

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given directions to do special work to increase the representation of tribal youths in engineering, medical and vocational courses and government services.

Addressing a special online review meeting on the progress of schemes and works for tribal welfare, Mr Mishra said effective work should be done to bring the scheduled area at par with the national average in the health indicators of infant and maternal mortality, TB, anemia, malnutrition and others.

He directed officials for ensuring regular health check-ups, vaccinations and special attention to women's health along with proper dissemination of health services in tribal areas.

Mr Kalraj Mishra said there was a need to instill confidence in the youth of tribal areas so that they can become employer instead of employee.

For this, Mr Mishra added, attention should be paid to expand the skill development training centres in these areas and develop necessary facilities, according to a release.

Mr Kalraj Mishra also emphasised on expanding and improving the quality of free coaching facility being provided for the preparations of competitive examinations in tribal area so as to increase the percentage of candidates selected from there.

The governor inquired about the schemes being implemented for the development of tribal areas from district collectors of Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Chittorgarh and Udaipur.

