Rajasthan Governor Asks Varsities To Develop Courses In Specialised Knowledge Areas

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 12, 2020 8:24 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday called upon the state's universities to develop courses in science and technology and specialised knowledge areas in English as well as Hindi. He emphasised that educational institutions should invite subject experts related to arts, literature and culture as guest lecturers and make students familiar with them and make regular courses more interesting.

Mr Mishra was addressing an online seminar on National Education Policy organised by Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur from Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by the principals, faculty heads, department heads and vice-chancellors of 184 colleges of the state.

The Governor emphasised on developing e-curricula in regional languages according to the demand of modern times.

He said that educational institutions should develop virtual labs for their students and ensure their participation in the National Educational Technology Forum.

