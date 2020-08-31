Special Suburban Services In Mumbai For JEE, NEET Aspirants

The Railways will permit students appearing for NEET and JEE exams and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday.

“Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute,” he said in a tweet.

General passengers are requested not to commute. pic.twitter.com/bmfTZOnvnY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 31, 2020

The JEE Main admit cards and NEET admit cards will be considered as passes to enter the suburban stations. A statement issued in this regard also said that station and security officials have been instructed to allow the students during the exam days. Additional booking counters will also be opened at "important railway stations", the statement added.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)–Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET. These exams were deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.