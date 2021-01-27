  • Home
  • Education
  • Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Girl Students At Wandoor In Kerala

Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Girl Students At Wandoor In Kerala

On a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged girl students to be independent, especially financially and psychologically.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 3:40 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat To Reopen Schools For Classes 9, 11 From February 1
Schools Celebrate Republic Day 2021 With COVID-19 Restrictions
Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27
Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Addresses Teachers' Union
Around 100 Students To Watch Republic Day Parade From Prime Minister's Box
Maharashtra :Reopening Of Schools A Relief In Rural Areas, Feel Teachers
Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Girl Students At Wandoor In Kerala
Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Girl Students At Wandoor In Kerala
Kerala:

On a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged girl students to be independent, especially financially and psychologically. "The most important thing for you is your independence. That you are not dependent and you have to be able to try and survive on your own...that will include financial and psychological independence," Gandhi, who arrived here today, said interacting with students of the government girls higher secondary vocational school here. Society does not like girls and women to be independent, the congress leader said. "So you have an added responsibility of becoming independent and helping other sisters to become so," he said, adding humility and respect for others would help them in good stead.

He said there will be opportunities and disadvantages in life and it was essential that onemakes use of the advantages which come their way. As youngsters, he said the students should open the doors of knowledge around them. Senior congress leaders Oommen Chandy, heading a 10-member state election panel constituted by the AICC, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president,

Mullapally Ramachandran and leaders of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner of the UDF, among others, received him at Karipur airport. Assembly elections in Kerala are likely in April-May.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Schools Rahul Gandhi Kerala School Children
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Pollution: IIT Madras Researchers Find Particles Responsible For Visibility Reduction
Delhi Pollution: IIT Madras Researchers Find Particles Responsible For Visibility Reduction
Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Admit Card Released; Direct Link
Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Admit Card Released; Direct Link
Gujarat To Reopen Schools For Classes 9, 11 From February 1
Gujarat To Reopen Schools For Classes 9, 11 From February 1
How KVS Will Conduct Final Exams For Classes 3 To 9, 11; Key Points
How KVS Will Conduct Final Exams For Classes 3 To 9, 11; Key Points
Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021 Postponed In View Of CBSE Board Exam Schedule
Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021 Postponed In View Of CBSE Board Exam Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................