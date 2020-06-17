Quiz, Video Blogging Competition For CBSE Students On International Yoga Day 2020

CBSE asks students to participate in online quiz and video blogging competition for yoga day

CBSE will observe International Day of Yoga virtually this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE will organize online events to celebrate International Day of Yoga which is observed on June 21, 2020.

The first event is an online quiz on Yoga which is being organized by NCERT. The 'Online National Quiz Competition on Yoga' will be organized on the theme 'Yoga for Health and Harmony'.

The quiz will be held for a month, beginning on June 21 and concluding on July 20, 2020. The online quiz will provide students the flexibility to respond at their own convenience, but within a given period of time.

The quiz will be based on the syllabus developed by NCERT for Yoga for upper primary and secondary classes.

The second event will be a video blogging competition. The video blogging competition on the theme of 'My Life My Yoga' is being organized by the Ministry of Ayush. The last date to submit entries for the competition is June 21, 2020. For the video blogging competition, students can submit their entries to MyLifeMyYoga2020 contest page, or MyGov contest page, or Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter handles of Ayush Ministry.

For video blogging competition, the participant must add relevant hashtag with their entry. The hashtags are provided in the competition notice released by CBSE.

Apart from the two competitions, CBSE has also asked affiliated schools to upload videos and photos of online Yoga classes of children doing Yoga (if organized by the school) on social media and also on the Affiliated Schools Activity Report (ASAR) app available on Playstore.