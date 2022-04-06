  • Home
QS World University Rankings By Subject 2022: Four IIT Delhi Programmes Feature In Top 100

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022: The four IIT Delhi programmes, which achieved top-100 ranks globally are Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Civil Engineering

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 4:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360
IIT Delhi
Image credit: PTI/ File Photo

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022: Four academic programmes of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi gas featured in top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022. The four IIT Delhi programmes, which achieved top-100 ranks globally are Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Civil Engineering.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi QS Rankings

