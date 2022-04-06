QS World University Rankings By Subject 2022: Four IIT Delhi Programmes Feature In Top 100
QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022: The four IIT Delhi programmes, which achieved top-100 ranks globally are Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Civil Engineering
QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022: Four academic programmes of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi gas featured in top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022. The four IIT Delhi programmes, which achieved top-100 ranks globally are Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Civil Engineering.
