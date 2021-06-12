QS World University Rankings: Pondicherry University Appears In Top 1,000

Pondicherry University features in QS World University Rankings 2022

Pondicherry University has ranked between 801 and 1000 in the recently announced QS World University Rankings 2022. The university, as per an official statement, also features in the top 20 among the Indian universities and institutions in the rank list from India. The university scored very well with regard to performance indicators like research impact and teaching commitment besides scoring a good ratio with regard to citation per paper and papers per faculty, it added.

The inclusion of Pondicherry University in the QS World University Rankings is a significant achievement, as the university secured a good position from among the participating Indian and Asian universities. Only 22 Universities and Institutions are able to make an entry into the QS World University Rankings 2022, the Pondicherry University said.

The parameters that are taken into consideration for the QS World University rankings include academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international faculty ratio and international students' ratio.

Pondicherry University has also been ranked in the QS Asia Rankings between 301-350 successfully for the last four years rankings and 211-220 category among the BRICS Universities.

This has been achieved, the Pondicherry University statement said, due to the constant academic and administrative support and encouragement given by the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Gurmeet Singh to the faculty, officers, staff, research scholars and students community to perform their best and bring better academic and administrative results to place the University among one of the top most Universities in India.