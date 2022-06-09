QS World University Rankings 2023: IISc Bengaluru Tops Country-Wise

QS World University Rankings 2021 released

The result of the QS World University Rankings 2023 has been released on Wednesday, June 8. The QS World University Rankings have been released after considering several parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, international student ratio, employment outcome and international research network. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has topped the list country-wise.

Several Indian universities and institutions have made it to the list of QS Rankings 2023. While IISc Bangalore has been ranked 155 by scoring 49.5, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have ranked 172 and 174 respectively in the QS rankings 2023. IIT Kanpur and IIT Roorkee having improved their positions have been placed 264 and 369 ranks respectively.

The rankings also revealed that IIT Guwahati has gained eleven places, reaching its best result of all the editions of the QS World University Rankings while IIT Indore is the highest-ranking debutant in this edition, placed 396th globally.

IIT Guwahati has been placed at 384th rank in the world in the overall ranking and 37th World rank in Citations per Faculty, an IIT Guwahati statement said.

OP Jindal Global University is the highest ranked private university for the third year in a row, according to the World University Rankings 2023. A total of 41 Indian universities have featured in the ranking of which 12 have improved, 12 remained stable, 10 declined while seven universities are new entries. According to the rankings, 13 Indian universities have improved their research impact relative to global competitors, seeing a rise in the Citations per Faculty (CpF)score.