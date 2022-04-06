  • Home
QS World University Rankings 2022 By Subject: 8 Indian Institutes In Top 400; IIT Bombay Tops Country-Wise

The result of the QS World University Rankings 2022 by subject has been released today, April 6. The QS rankings have been announced for subjects including arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences, and social sciences and management.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 6:16 pm IST

New Delhi:

The result of the QS World University Rankings 2022 by subject has been released today, April 6. The QS rankings have been announced for subjects including arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences, and social sciences and management. Each category includes different subjects for which universities have ranked. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has topped the list country-wise. While four academic programmes of the IIT Delhi have featured in top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 released today.

Several Indian universities and institutions have made it to the list of QS Rankings by Subject 2022. To rank the universities in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, as many as five components have been taken into account -- academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, h-index, international research network (by broad-faculty area).

Under the Arts and Humanities category, two universities -- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of Delhi (DU) have secured 101-150 and 151-200 slabs in the History subject, respectively.

While for Life Sciences category, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has secured a position in 151-200 ranking slab for medicine subject.

For Engineering and Technology, two Indian Institutes of Technology - IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have secured the positions in top 100 in Computer Science subject by ranking 65 and 67 respectively. Also IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have been placed at 109, 109, 114, and 144 ranks respectively. IIT Roorkee is in top 251-300, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in 301-350, IIT Guwahati as well as DU in 351-400.

Under the Natural Sciences category, IISc Bangalore has bagged the 81st rank for Chemistry followed by IIT Bombay at 112 and IIT Delhi in 151-200 slab. On the other hand, IIT Bombay is in top 200 for Mathematics subject with a rank of 117 followed by IIT Delhi with 128, IIT Kanpur at 132 and IISc Bangalore and IIT Madras at the 142nd and 148th ranks respectively.

