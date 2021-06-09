QS World University Rankings 2022: IIT Guwahati Ranks 41 In ‘Research Citations Per Faculty’

QS Rankings: IIT Guwahati ranks 41st in ‘Research Citations Per Faculty' category

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has been ranked 41st on the recently announced list of QS World University Rankings 2022 in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty' category. Apart from the 41st rank, the institute has obtained the 395th rank in World University Ranking globally.

The main reason for the increase in rank from 470 in QS World University Ranking 2021 to 395th in 2022’s edition is the strong improvement in the ‘Citations per Faculty’ category where IIT Guwahati has improved from 77.9 in 2021 (Global Rank 56) to 94.8 in 2022 (Global Rank 41), an IIT Guwahati statement said.

The QS World University Rankings 2022 announced on Tuesday, June 8, were based on six metrics -- Academic Reputation, Employers Reputation, Faculty Student ratio, Citation per Faculty, International Faculty and International Students.

Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “I congratulate the faculty, students and staff of IIT Guwahati for this remarkable growth in this performance which clearly shows that despite the pandemic, the institute has been working tirelessly to make such a global impact. The institute has improved in Research Citations per Faculty indicating the visibility of research activities of the institute as well as in the Academic Reputation as the major contributors in this increase.”

IIT Guwahati has also been ranked in 12 different subject categories by the QS World University Rankings announced earlier this year with a break into the 51-100 range in Petroleum Engineering, the institute statement added.

The subjects, the statement added, that IIT Guwahati includes Engineering and Technology, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Science and Information Systems, Chemistry, Physics and Astronomy, Natural Sciences, Biological Sciences, Mathematics, Petroleum Engineering and Environmental Studies (2021 onwards).

Professor Parameswar K Iyer, Dean Public Relations, Branding and Ranking, IIT Guwahati, said: “The ranking of IIT Guwahati has been improving consistently across International and National agencies due to the concerted efforts the institute has been making over the past several years.”

“This has impacted on various aspects of institutional growth, including Internationalization, enhancing the reputation (perception), promoting research and technology transfers, which are now becoming visible and being recognized both nationally and globally,” Professor Iyer added.