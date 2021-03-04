Image credit: Shutterstock QS World University Rankings: 12 Indian Institutions Secure Top 100 Position

Twelve Indian institutions have secured a spot in the top-100 positions in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021. Three Indian Institutes of Technology have entered the group of the top-100 engineering institutes with IIT Bombay grabbing the top position in the Engineering and Technology category. IIT Bombay has secured the 49th position, IIT Delhi is at 54th spot, and IIT Madras is at 94th in the same category. MIT, USA has continued to remain in the top position.

Addressing the unveiling of QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ expressed his happiness and congratulated the 12 Indian institutions on securing a position in the top 100 in the QS Subject Rankings for the year 2021. The Education Minister said: “Over the last few years the Government’s continuous focus on improvement and reform in Indian higher education has resulted in significant improvement in the representation of Indian institutions in globally acclaimed and reputed rankings like QS.”

“These rankings and ratings have fostered healthy competition amongst Indian Institutions motivating them towards global excellence, he added.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is placed at the 92nd spot for Natural Sciences, followed by IIT Bombay (114), IIT Madras (187), and IIT Delhi (210).

IIT Madras has secured the 30th position and IIT Guwahati the 51st position for the Petroleum Engineering course. IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur secured the 41st and 44th ranks respectively in the subject ranking for Mineral and Mining Engineering.

Vellore Institute of Technology for Electrical and Electronic Engineering has bagged a spot in the 251-300 band.

In the Life Sciences and Medicine category, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has bagged the 248th spot. JNU has been ranked 159th for Arts and Humanities, followed by the University of Delhi at 252nd spot.

Two Indian universities-- IIM Bangalore (76th) and IIM Ahmedabad (80th) have been ranked in top-100 for business and management.

For Law, OP Jindal Global University is in 76th position. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has secured a place in the 151-200 band for Pharmacy and Pharmacology. In the same category, Jamia Hamdard has fallen in 101-150 band, and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education is in the 151-200 band.

BITS has also ranked for Mathematics in the 451-500 band, and Business and Management Studies in the 451-500 band.

QS World University Rankings By Subject: Top Engineering Institutes In India

Rank Institutes And Global Ranks 1 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay (49) 2 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi (54) 3 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras (94) 4 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur (101) 5 Indian Institute of Science (103) 6 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur (107) 7 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee (176) 8 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati (253) 9 Anna University (388) 10 Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (401-450) 11 The University of Delhi (401-450) 12 Vellore Institute of Technology (401-450)



