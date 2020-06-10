QS World Rankings 2021: IIT Bombay Concerned About Drop In Global Rank

  • Home
Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 3:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: IIT Bombay
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Bombay, or IIT Bombay, has ranked first in India and 172nd globally in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in World University Rankings, 2021. While IIT Bombay is “pleased to have retained the number one position in India”, it is concerned about the drop in global QS World Rankings, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, said in a statement. The fall in IIT Bombay’s global ranking could be "linked" to the Academic Reputation criterion, says the statement. The drop in faculty-student ratio after the intake increased to accommodate the new Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota may have contributed as well. Last year, the institute was ranked 152nd globally by QS.

According to the official release by IIT Bombay, QS runs a global survey for the Academic Reputation, or AR, score. IIT Bombay’s drop in global rankings is “linked to the Academic Reputation (AR) portion of the rankings which constitutes 40% of the weight,” according to the statement.

On the EWS quota, Prof. Chaudhuri’s statement says: “There seems to have been a drop in faculty to student ratio, which we speculate may have been caused by an enhanced student intake last year related to the EWS reservation. As the trend of increased student intake via EWS will continue next year also, we are interested to see the effect of this on the rankings in subsequent years.”

IIT Bombay received an overall score of 46 out of 100 with 50.4 in academic reputation, 74.2 in employer reputation, 53.1 in citation per faculty, 36.2 in faculty-student ratio, 3.9 in international faculty, and 1.6 in international students. Results of the QS World Rankings were released on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

