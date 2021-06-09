QS Rankings: Education Minister Congratulates Top Indian Institutes

Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank QS World University Rankings 2022: 3 Indian institutes in top 200. Education Minister “extremely proud”

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has congratulated Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and IIT Delhi, which have been featured in the list of top 200 in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

“Today, I'm extremely proud to share that India is taking a leap in the field of Education and Research and is emerging as a VISHVAGURU,” the minister tweeted.

IISc Bangalore is the world's top research university as per the citations per faculty indicator, and IIT Guwahati is the world’s 41st for CPF, according to the rankings. Overall, IISc has been ranked 186th.

“Very proud to share that @IISCBangalore ranked number 1 in the world for research and ranked 186th in universities ranking at the 18th edition of QS World University Rankings. Hearty congratulations for the great work,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

According to the 18th edition of the QS World University Rankings, IIT Bombay is India's top-ranked institution. However, it has fallen four places to 177 from 172 rank last year.

QS World University Rankings 2022, the 18th edition of the world’s most-consulted international university rankings, ranks @IITBombay at 177th position for its record-breaking performances. Many congratulations on taking us forward to become #BharatVishvaGuru pic.twitter.com/RavMAIkg9d — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2021

IIT Delhi, is India's second-best university according to the rankings. The institute has improved its position from the 193rd rank to 185 since last year, overtaking IISc Bangalore in the process.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Institutes of Eminence (IoE) are among initiatives taken by the Central Government that have helped the institutes to gain global recognition, the minister said.

“Initiatives such as #NEP2020 & IOE are instrumental in ranking our colleges and institutes globally. This can be felt by looking at the university rankings declared by QS & Times Group,” he said.

Recently, the Times Group announced its rankings for Asian Universities – THE Asia University Rankings. IISc is Asia’s 37th and India’s best institute according to the THE Asia University Rankings.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the best university in the world according to the QS rankings. Oxford University has been ranked second, followed by Stanford University in third place. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (8th) is the only institute outside of the US and the UK to feature in the top 10 list.