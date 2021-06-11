QS Rankings: IIT Kharagpur Jumps 34 Places To Reach 280th Spot Globally

The London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the QS World University Ranking 2022 recently

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has jumped 34 notches over its previous year's ranking and landed in the 280th position globally in the QS World University Rankings 2022, its director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said on Friday. The result reflected the continuous years of hard work, dedication and perseverance which the institute believes to be the heart and soul of progress, Prof Tewari said.

The London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the QS World University Ranking 2022 recently. "I request my colleagues to put more effort and also to look into the aspects where we are lagging others so as to improve and finally achieve our vision to be in the top 10," the IIT-KGP director said in a statement.

The parameters that are taken into consideration for the rankings include academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international faculty ratio and international students' ratio.

Out of 100, IIT Kharagpur has scored 88 in citations per faculty metric and bagged 67th rank across the world in this category, Prof Tewari said.

"Citations per faculty measures research impact. It divides the total number of citations received by a university's research papers over a five-year period by the number of faculty at an institution," an institute spokesperson said.

This year, the world's top 1,300 universities have been featured in the QS World University Rankings, 145 more than in the edition of 2021.

