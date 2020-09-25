QS Global MBA Rankings 2021: IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore Among Top 50 B-Schools In World

QS Global MBA Rankings 2021: IIM Ahmedabad At The Top Among Indian Institutes, 31st In the World

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, country’s top management institutions, have been ranked in the top 50 management institutes in the world for the MBA programme as per the QS Global MBA Rankings 2021. IIM Ahmedabad has been placed at the 31st rank and IIM Bangalore's two-year MBA Programme stands at 35th. Along with these two institutes, IIM Calcutta is placed at the 51st position in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2021.

In comparison to last year’s QS Global MBA Rankings, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore have seen a significant drop. Both the institutions have slipped four and nine places respectively.

The wait is over! The QS World University Rankings: Business Masters 2021 have just landed. 🦁 Discover the world's top universities in business analytics, finance, management, marketing and – for the first time – supply chain management! https://t.co/fjq3DSyXyf #QSWUR #rankings pic.twitter.com/P6uD4ko8cn — QS World University Rankings (@worlduniranking) September 23, 2020

Last year, in the QS Masters in Management category, IIM Bangalore bagged the top spot among Indian institutions, while being placed 26th globally scoring 63.1 out of 100. Post Graduate Programmes in Management of IIM Ahmedabad bagged 27th spot and IIM Calcutta stood at 46th.

This year, several other institutes including Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore, IIM Lucknow and IIM Udaipur have been ranked in the 101+ rank criteria in the Asia Pacific Region in QS Business Masters Ranking 2021.

“A total of 13 criteria form the basis of five key indicators that programs were ranked on: ‘employability’, ’alumni outcomes’, ‘return on investment’, ‘thought leadership’ and ‘class & faculty diversity’,” read a statement on the QS Business Masters Ranking 2021 website.

Overall, HES Paris School of Management and London Business School are leading the QS Global MBA Rankings 2021.

The QS Business Masters Ranking 2021 has been released for various master courses.

About QS Rankings

The QS rankings evaluate the performance of business schools relative to their key missions while accounting for what matters for the prospective students. The parameters include employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.