QS Global EMBA Rankings 2022: IIM Bangalore’s MBA For Working Professionals Bags Top Spot In India

IIM Bangalore

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore’s two-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) for working professionals – the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) – has been declared number one in India once again, number 12 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and number 46 globally, in the QS Global Executive MBA Rankings 2022.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, said, "Learning in the programme is synonymous with career acceleration. The QS EMBA Ranking recognises IIMB among the global leaders in management education which is a testimony to the hard work put in by our students and faculty.”

Among the 191 global EMBA programmes included in this year’s rankings, IIMB achieved an overall score of 61.6 out of 100 points.

The methodology on which the rankings are based include career outcomes, diversity, employer reputation, executive profile and thought leadership.

"At rank 30 globally, employer reputation is the strongest category of IIM Bangalore. A total of 447,945 nominations from 53,792 employers were analysed for employer reputation," the IIM Bangalore said in a statement.

Among Indian B-schools, IIMB is followed by Indian School of Business (ISB), and IIM Kozhikode in this year’s rankings. IESE Business School, Spain, has won the top spot, globally.

"The Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), leading to an MBA, is designed for middle and senior level working professionals. Participants learn from world-class faculty, while strengthening their network through collaboration with peers during their on-campus sessions," the institute said.